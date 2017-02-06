Countrywide rallies mark Kashmir Day

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Sunday by Pakistanis to support just cause of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, and to draw attention of the international community to atrocities committed against them by the Indian troops.

Special prayers were held and mass rallies were taken out across Pakistan, AJK, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan, while special seminars were organised in Pakistan’s overseas missions with a pledge to seek solution to Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan to honour Kashmiri martyrs and a tribute to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their struggle against the decades-long Indian occupation.

In Islamabad, the National Assembly’s Committee on Kashmir presented a memorandum to UN Resident Coordinator in Islamabad on Sunday urging the world body to hold plebiscite in Occupied Kashmir in accordance with the resolutions of Security Council.

The memorandum addressed to the United Nations secretary general was handed over by the committee members led by MNA Ejazul Haq.

The memorandum reminded the UN chief of the multiple valid resolutions of United Nations on Kashmir calling on India to hold a plebiscite enabling Kashmiris to decide their fate.

It was further stated in the memorandum that not only the people of Held Kashmir were denied their right to self-determination by India but they were also facing worst kind of human rights violations at the hands of Indian security forces.

The committee called upon the world body to force India for immediate withdrawal of its troops and stoppage of bloodshed in the occupied valley.

It demanded that the United Nations should enhance the role of its military observer group in India and Pakistan to ensure peace at LoC and Working Boundary.

The memorandum also called for allowing UN and independent investigations into the human rights violations.

It called for appointment of special rapporteur on Kashmir by UN Human Rights Council.

Depicting Indian atrocities being meted out to the innocent people of Indian-held Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a song ‘Kab khatam ho gi Kashmir teri barbadi, India ja Kashmir se nikl ja’ in accordance with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The heart touching lyrics pouring out heart of the people of Kashmir are widely welcomed by the cross sections of the society, who are all out in support of their Kasmiri brethren for their just cause.

Almost every electronic media news channels have given wide coverage to this new production of ISPR, which was released to the media on Saturday afternoon.

Director General (DG) ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, said February 5 was the day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Atrocities in Held Kashmir must stop.

“Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions,” he added.

Human chains were formed at Kohala Bridge linking Azad Kashmir with Punjab and Bararkote linking the state with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

AJK Minister for Forest Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Punjab Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi and MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal led the human chain at Kohala Bridge while federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf led the human chain at Bararkot.

A rally was held in Muzaffarabad on Sunday morning to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. AJK Minister Nourin Arif led the rally.

In Karachi, a number of functions were organised to observe the day.

A rally organised by Millat-e-Kashmir Human Rights Organization expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren. The speakers highlighted their plight and struggle for freedom from Indian force.

Addressing the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Senator Nehal Hashmi said that lasting peace cannot be ensured in the region without granting right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, addressing another rally taken out by Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, Mufti Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi said independence of Kashmir is crucial for the existence of Pakistan.

He said the current situation in the region as well as at international level demands unity in the ranks of the people of Pakistan.

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed to demonstrate solidarity with Kashmiri brethren throughout Balochistan.

Addressing a function held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Quetta, Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and we can never ignore our Kashmiri brethren.

Zehri said peace can’t be restored in the region unless the dispute of Kashmir is resolved.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on February 5th each year as a national holiday, to “reiterate solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir” and to show them and the world at large that Pakistan and its people have not forgotten the long-pending issue.

As a national holiday, the occasion is packed by public processions and special prayers in mosques for the liberation of the Valley.

Countrywide rallies mark Kashmir Day