KARACHI: Mystery of the murder of a teenage girl, whose body was found in Surjani Town on Feb 1 has been resolved, according to the police.

According to the investigation details Surjani Town DSP Sohrab Meo said, she was last seen with her male cousin in North Karachi’s Sector 11-A. The police arrested him and during the interrogation he confessed of killing his teenaged cousin.

The girl was in a relationship with her cousin and had called him on Jan 31 to meet near a petrol pump said the DSP. He further said that she had asked for Rs500 which he gave her after which the girl said she wanted to discuss something important with him so he should take her at some private place.

According the suspect’s statement, when they reached near 4-K Chowrangi on his motorbike the girl told him of her pregnancy and she had no option but to abort the child or to tell her mother everything.

Upon hearing his cousin, he became nervous and asked the girl to accompany him to Shah Noorani. He tried getting rid of her there but could not succeed. Later, he strangled her with her stole in an under-construction building in Surjani Town.