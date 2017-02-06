Islamabad - The Frontier Corps (FC) has rescued 108 stranded locals in the snow-hit Chaghi District in Balochistan, and so far recovered seven bodies and two injured persons in Chitral, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an update issued by the ISPR here on Sunday about rescue and relief operations launched in the snow-hit areas across the country, all the 108 stranded locals in Chaghi District have been rescued and shifted to Noshki where they are being given essential medical aid.

Likewise, in Chitral rescue and relief operation continues in Sher Shal village, Chitral where the FC troops are assisting the civil administration and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for rescue of individuals who came under an avalanche last night.

“So far seven bodies have been recovered and two injured have also been recovered,” it said.

An FC soldier, Irshad, embraced martyrdom and six got injured when Chitral scout posts came under avalanches in Pishotan, Kandao, Arandu areas.

“Soldiers have been rescued early morning,” the ISPR update said.

The ISPR further said that the army helicopter would supply relief items and expedite relief operations once the weather cleared.