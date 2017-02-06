A private security guard has shot and killed the Third secretary at the Afghan consulate, Zaki Adu, in the lobby of the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi's Old Clifton.

According to the statement by Deputy Inspector General South Azad Khan, Hayatullah, the private security guard, opened fire on the Third secretary over a personal disagreement.

DIG South police said, "Hayatullah has been arrested and the event does not appear to be an act of terrorism. He used a machine gun in the firing."

Earlier, sporadic firing was heard near the Afghan consulate in Karachi's Old Clifton area, according to sources.

It is a home to a number of foreign missions. Police and Rangers have cordoned off the area.

This is a developing story