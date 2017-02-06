SIALKOT - Thousands of people from all walks of life made a chain of human hands in and around Sialkot city to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Jamaat-e-Islami had given call for observing the day to reiterated solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

JI Pakistan Naib Ameer Fareed Ahmed Paracha, Sialkot District Ameer Dr Shakeel Thakur Advocate, District spokesperson Arif Mehmood Sheikh, former MPA Arshad Mehmood Baggu, Hafiz Shabir Usmani (Ameer JI Zone 121 Sialkot) and Dr Tahir Butt (Ameer JI Zone 123 Sialkot) jointly led the participants at Allama Iqbal Chowk.

They expressed complete solidarity with the people of the Held Valley, struggling for freedom from the Indian occupation.

On the occasion, the JI district ameer said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon and people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will soon get freedom from Indian yoke.

Arif Mehmood Sheikh said that durable peace could never be established in South Asia without early peaceful solution to Kashmir Issue. “Kashmir dispute is a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours and the world must release urgency of the situation to avert any catastrophe in the wake of lingering Kashmir issue,” he pointed out.

Former MPA Arshad Mehmood Baggu said that sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would not go in vain as the freedom struggle for the held valley has entered a decisive stage. He termed Kashmir is the only key to durable peace in the region. “South Asia region is on the brink of an atomic collision anytime until the long delayed issue of Held Kashmir is resolved,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, almost all the political and religious parties, NGOs and civil society organisations also took out rallies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Badiana, Shakargarh, Zafarwal, Narowal and surroundings to express their solidarity and support for Kashmiri brethren, fighting against Indian might to liberate their motherland.