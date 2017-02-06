ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed has been advised one week rest by the doctors of Rawalpindi’s Institute of Cardiology. According to reports, the medical panel has said his condition is improving and declared the reports satisfactory. Earlier, Justice Azmat Saeed underwent angiography in the hospital. He had a heart attack on January 31. Justice Azmat Saeed was also made to walk inside the hospital premises and his routine checkup was held. As Justice Saeed is one of the judges who are hearing the Panamagate case, it is expected that the hearing of this case will not be conducted in the coming week as well.