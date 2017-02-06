MIRPUR (AJK)-Amidst full-throated slogans “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan,” people across AJK observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with unprecedented zeal and fervour to express solidarity with the brethren across the LoC, fighting against the tyranny of occupied forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The day, primarily, was marked with capacious programs including day-long rallies and demonstrations through making human chains joining hands with Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of AJK.

By observing the day, people renewed resolve to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support, shoulder-to-shoulder Pakistanis, to freedom loving brethren in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the achievement of legitimate right to self-determination and liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation.

As a public holiday, people from all walks took out rallies in all big and small cities and town across AJK were taken out and seminars were held to show the oppressed brethren that they are standing with them in their hour of trial. The observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day aims at highlighting the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu & Kashmir at International level and to apprise the people of Jammu & Kashmir that they are not alone in the struggle for independence of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

ONE-MINUTE SILENCE: As a mark of respect to the valiant struggle of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, one-minute silence was observed at 9:58am to pay respects and homage to the martyrs of Kashmir and all rail and road traffic came to a standstill.

HUMAN CHAIN: Human chain was formed on all seven bridges, including Mangla, Kohala, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Bhimbher and Holar besides at Bararkot, the entry and exit points which connect AJK with Pakistan. Thousands of people belonging to AJK and Pakistan areas, gathered at the bridges and formed a human Chain to reiterate their support.

In Mirpur district, a large number of people from adjoining Punjab province led by PML-N MNA Ch Khadim Hussain reached Mangla bridge and made human chain to express solidarity with the people of AJK who had also gathered at the bridge to mark the day. Thousands of people belonging to all walks of life from Mirpur division earlier drove to Mangla bridge through a big procession, led by PML-N AJK leaders Iftikhar Khadim, Nazir Inqlabi, Commissioner Mirpur Division and others Sardar Zaffar.

Mehmood, DIG Mirpur Range, City Administrator Ch Muhammad Yasin, Chairman National Events Organising Committee and DC Ansar Yaqoob, SSP Mirpur Rnaja Urfan Salim, Sr Vice Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, PML-N women leader Mrs Mahmoona Shah, Secretary Gen NEOC AH Rao, leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI AJK, Muslim Conference leader Raja Zaffar Maharoof, Presidents of different factions of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran and academicians, reached the bridge.

Addressing a mammoth Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at Mangla bridge, speakers called upon the world to ensure early peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Resolutions and inspirations of Kashmiri people.

The speakers said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom is in fact the struggle for completion of Pakistan - since Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein - Kashmi.

On the occasion, MNA Ch Khadim Hussain said that the hearts of people of Pakistan and Kashmir beats in unison. Pakistan, he declared, would continue full moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to valiant struggling people for facing large scale Indian atrocities in the held territory. They said the sacrifices being offered by the valiant Kashmiri people would not go in vain as the time is not far-off when their struggle would bear fruit.

They called upon the UN and international powers to exert pressure on India for early resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Jammu Kashmir.

They demanded that India should immediately stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and must give the right of freedom to the people of Kashmir according to the UN charter.

A 25-member group of motorcyclists from Multan also reached Mangla bridge to express solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

On the other hand, a rally organised by AJK Jamaat-e-Islami was held here at Shaheed Chowk which started from Allama Iqbal Road and culminated at Mangla bridge where they formed a human chain.

Through unanimous resolutions, the mammoth congregation called for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute through the resumption of comprehensive bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan without further delay to avert the threat of any conflict between the two nuclear neighbouring arch rivals.

In Kotli and Bhimbher districts of Mirpur division:-Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed with traditional zeal and fervour. Public rallies were taken out in both of the districts to mark the day. Addressing a rally on the occasion, speakers said that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and Pakistani people fully share the joys and sorrows of their Kashmiri brethren.

All the three radio stations of - Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tarakheil and AJK TV aired special programmes and the newspapers brought out special supplements to highlight the struggle of Kashmiris besides expressing solidarity with Kashmir brethren.