The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Trump administration over its travel ban imposed on Muslims entering the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The resolution, moved by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Fakhar Azam, said the move to prevent Muslims from entering the US was a “gross violation of human rights”, reported Waqt News.

US judges in at least five states blocked federal authorities from enforcing President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump's order halted travel by people with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and stopped the resettlement of refugees for 120 days.

He said these actions were needed "to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States."

The order sparked a global backlash, including from US allies that view the actions as discriminatory and divisive.

A Trump official had said the ban on Muslims entering the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations might be extended to other countries, including Pakistan.

"You can point to other countries that have similar problems like Pakistan and others - perhaps we need to take it further," White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told CBS News, clarifying that the executive order was "not a Muslim ban".