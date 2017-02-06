JHABRAN-The Lesco technical department announced awarding certificate to the officials for showing brilliant performance in the tehsil here.

According to official sources, Lesco Technical GM Ch Anwar announced awarding certificate of excellence to Lesco City Xen Mr Ejaz Ahmad Bhatti and SDOs - Tauseef Arshad, Bilal Ahmed Waris Shah - of three subdivisions. The officials are being awarded for reducing line losses, accuracy in meter reading, minimising CP114 and recovering more than Rs60 million from dead defaulters.

Talking to media, Lesco SEs - Tariq Gondal and Mirza Latif said that all the field workers showed great loyalty to the department and achieved the set target of recovery from chronic defaulters with hard work.