LAHORE - The Punjab government has issued a notification enlisting facilities for the chief secretary and inspector general of police even after they retire from service.

As per the documents issued by the S&GAD, both the top civil and police heads would avail the facilities equal to the high court judges.

The post-retirement benefits would be admissible to the pensioner or his family for life on the same analogy of any high court judge gets. These benefits will be in addition to any other if he already admissible to the officer, read the documents available with The Nation.

These benefits include services for driver or orderly for life, 800 free telephone call per month, 800 units of electricity per month, 25HM of gas per month and 200 liters of petrol per month.

Sources said one of the officers, who is going to retire in the current month, wants their pension to be determined on the current salary structure of Punjab government. The chief minister has however already rejected such proposal. “The Punjab government may write a letter to the Establishment division to consider the proposal for determining the pension of the CS and the IGP according to their current packages,” said the sources.

Since both of the officers are federal servants, only Islamabad could decide on such matters. “The provincial government may give the post-retirement benefits from its funds, if federal government didn’t allow,” the sources added.

In Pakistan, presidents, prime ministers, governors, judges of the superior courts get lifelong benefits after they retire from service. There are about six Chief Secretaries in four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan and the same number of IGs. If a province approves such benefits for the top heads, officers at helm of affairs in other provinces will also claim such benefits. Moreover, the federal secretaries equal to the Chief Secretary may also demand the same from the federal governments.

If we see the data, on an average, about six to eight top administrative or police heads retire or transfer in a year, and with the new provision, the burden on the national kitty will grow, said an administrative secretary, requesting anonymity.

Moreover, the government instead of adopting pick and choose policy should generalise the benefits to all the officers as per the pay and pension committee recommendations, the officer suggested. He added that the top officers - the CS and the IG - would be more compromising on many affairs as they were being awarded generously.

“When there is no security of tenure for the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General of Police, they would claim benefits after retirement. It has happened in the past when an administrative head in Punjab was transferred within a day of his posting as CS Punjab,” the officer told The Nation.

However, the secretary defended the Punjab government move saying the salary and grade of the Secretary and senior Headmaster of school is almost same but there is a big difference as far as responsibilities are concerned. “The administrative secretary is responsible for all the department affairs, its establishment and above all he is the custodian of the billions of rupees development and non-development budget.

“The government should introduce separate scales for the government employees and the civil servants as they were in the British era,” he suggested, urging the government to fix minimum tenure for the top provincial brass to get the benefits after retirement.

It is to be noted that the wife of former chief secretary, Masood Nabi Noor, had also requested the Punjab government to extend facilities to his family even after his death. Noor had served as Chief Secretary to Punjab and Sindh provinces in the 70s.

Also, former chief secretary Nasir Mehmood Khosa had issued directive to the administration department in 2012 to provide life time perks and privileges to the retired chief secretaries. The department, at that time, sought consent of the retired administrative bosses that included: Javed Ahmed Qureshi, Hafeez Akhtar Randhawa, Imtiaz Masroor, Pervaiz Masood, Aslam Hayat Qureshi, Kamran Rasool, Suleman Siddiqui, Najibullah Malik and Masood Nabi Noor. They all favoured the order allowing lifetime perks to retired bureaucrats.