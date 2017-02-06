MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The new District Bar Association office-bearers sensitised Punjab Minister for Women’s Development Hamida Waheed to the problems being faced by lawyers’ community, and demanded their early solution.

During her visit to District Bar Room in Judicial Complex, she extended felicitations to them on their victory in the elections, and hoped they would properly administer the bar affairs. Appreciating the contribution of lawyers in defending rights of the citizens and assisting judiciary in administration of justice, she said their role in upholding dignity of justice and rule of law was a great achievement.

Earlier, DBA President Ghulam Rasul along with Secretary Qaiser Imran and senior advocates accorded warm welcome to the minister on her arrival. He also apprised her of problems the lawyers were facing. He demanded construction of shed in parking area and construction of cemented floor in veranda of lawyers’ chamber complex. He also asked her support for setting up High Court Bench in each division of Punjab like Rawalpindi, Multan and Bahawalpur High Court Benches. The minister said the problems were genuine and assured the president that she would manage funds for the construction of shed and floor of chambers’ veranda.

Regarding setting up of High Court benches at divisional level, she said she would bring the outstanding demand of lawyers to the notice of Punjab CM for consideration.