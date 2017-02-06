Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader, Saleem Shahzad, has been arrested at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport upon his arrival to Pakistan, today, after staying 24 years away abroad.

Shahzad, a founding member of the MQM, had been living in London since 1992 and announced his return on his social media accounts, yesterday. He returned to Pakistan on a flight via Dubai.

Arrest warrants were issued for Saleem Shahzad in 2016 for the tenth time by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi in a case related to providing treatment and shelter to alleged terrorists.

Upon Shahzad's arrival at Karachi airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the police regarding the matter of his involvement in the Dr Asim case after which the SSP Malir, Rao Anwar, confirmed that he had been taken into custody.

Speaking before departing from Dubai, Shahzad, had said he would announce his next political move after arriving in Karachi following consultation with friends and family.

He said that many circles in Karachi sent him threats of arrest but he was not afraid to return: "I have not committed any crime, I am not afraid of getting arrested."