ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) has taken suo moto notice of the federal police killing an unarmed civilian and sought an explanation of the incident from the Ministry of Interior and the government.

National Human Rights Commissioner, Chaudhry Mohammad Shafique, stated that it was also decided to look into the issue of capacity building, training and educating officials of law enforcement agencies and that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed on February 3 after he did not stop his car. The victim’s family registered their voice on the horrrific incident by holding a a protest, blocking roads and burnng tyres after which the police registered a case against the official who opened fire and who managed to flee after the incident.

The Special Commission will be inquiring into training given to law enforcement officials so that such incidents are avoided in future

According to the autopsy report, Taimoor Riaz, was an auto-spare parts salesman, was hit in the back by two bullets and in the head with one. All three bullets were fired from the back.

The police claim Taimoor was driving his white Toyota Corolla rashly and did not stop when he was signalled to do so.

Mr Shafique said the incident has put the performance of the federal police and other law enforcement agencies into question.

In reply to a question, Mr Shafique re-iterated that this was not the first incident of the police opening fire in the federal capital and that there was therefore a need for training the police.

He emphasised that the interior ministry should take the notice of the impending issue on more serious grounds: “There is no concept of internal accountability in the law enforcement agencies which is why such incidents occur.''

“The police could have intercepted the victim further on and if they needed to stop the car then, the police could have fired at the tyres,” he said.

“We are more concerned about why the victim was fired at because he did not even have weapons in the car. This shows how unprofessional our law enforcement agencies are. We just saw the issue of missing persons and now this incident has occurred,” he added.

The human rights commissioner said law enforcement agencies should follow international human rights standards, even during anti-terrorism operations.

“We will hold an inquiry into the matter and give recommendations on how to avoid such incidents in the future,” he said.