FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that any effort to separate Premier Minister Nawaz Sharif from the masses would fail. Talking to media, Sanaullah described PTI leader Naeemul Haq’s claim that the court would give verdict against the PM, as contempt of court. He claimed that such attempts had been made in the past as well but whenever the people got the opportunity they voted Nawaz Sharif again to power. He also lashed out at Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.