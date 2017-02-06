ISLAMABAD - Pakistan plans to launch a spirited campaign on the social media to expose India’s atrocities in the held Kashmir in its diplomatic push for the resolution of the dispute with India, foreign ministry officials said.

There are millions of social media users in Pakistan and the nation is unanimous on the issue of Kashmir. All the political parties in Pakistan also have an identical policy on the issue with India and have been pushing the world to help stop India from excesses in held Kashmir and ensure implementation of the UN resolutions.

Since the dawn of the new century, internet usage has gained momentum in Pakistan. After the introduction of the high-speed internet on the cell-phones, the social media activity has skyrocketed.

Facebook remains the favourite social platform but Twitter, Instagram and other networking sites are also used by millions.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that the social media must be used effectively to highlight the Kashmir issue. “We will encourage the youth to raise the issue on the social media forcefully. This will support the diplomatic efforts to seek a just solution to the dispute. Kashmir is already hot in the social media,” he said.

Zakaria said that the media was an effective tool to highlight such issues. “There must be a campaign on the social media which takes the issue to the general public around the world. Their awareness is very helpful,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir. “The freedom struggle has once again gained momentum after the killing of Burhan Wani. We are exposing India’s brutalities in held Kashmir,” he said.

He said that Pakistan will continue seeking UN and world powers’ intervention on Kashmir to help resolve the dispute.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz invited the world attention towards the Kashmir issue. He had said that there had been debates in the parliaments of many countries in Europe and North America and especially in the UK and Nordic countries to force India to halt the bloodshed in Kashmir and resume dialogue with Pakistan and the Kashmiri leadership to find an acceptable solution.

“There is an urgent need for the international community to take effective steps to stop the Kashmiri bloodshed by India and resolve the Kashmir dispute by organizing a referendum in accordance with UN resolutions, to make a final determination if the Kashmiri people really want to live perpetually under Indian occupation,” he said in a state on the eve of the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day.’

Pakistan observed the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Sunday vowing to support the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from India. The decades-old issue has resulted in wars between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the past and the recent skirmishes also originated from Kashmir as India unleashed state-sponsored terrorism in the held territory.

Pakistanis held mass rallies, symposia, peace walks conventions and meetings to raise the issue. The Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly members visited the office of the United Nations here to present a memorandum calling on India to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

In their separate messages, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also pledged to continue moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

International Affairs expert Dr Pervez Iqbal Cheema said that the Muslim countries should pressurise the UN and the world powers to help resolve the Kashmir issue. “Mainstream media, social media and diplomatic channels are all useful. The pressure should be felt by the international community,” he said.

Cheema said India had never shown seriousness to resolve the Kashmir issue which was a threat to peace in the region.

Former ambassador Najamuddin Sheikh said that the Pakistanis, by observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day, were sending a message that this issue needed a peaceful solution.

“We should neutralise India’s campaign to brand Kashmiri freedom fighters as terrorists. The world should push India to return to the talks table and resolve the dispute with Pakistan,” he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said that peace in the region could not be realised without the solution to the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

He said that the media was playing a positive role in highlighting the Indian brutalities in Kashmir. “Social media should be more active on Kashmir,” he said.

He said that the government should take up the Kashmir issue at world forums forcefully to compel India to negotiate a peaceful solution.

Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Barjees Tahir said that Pakistan wanted the implementation of UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

“Pakistan respects the UN resolutions and wants a peaceful solution. The dispute should be resolved to the satisfaction of the Kashmiris. We will raise the issue at all forums,” he said.