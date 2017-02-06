SADQIABAD/NOORPUR THAL-The government is committed to providing the public with all basic necessities of life at their doorsteps.

District Council chairman Ch Shafique Pappa stated after inspecting development projects in Christian Colony here the other day.

He said that the resources are limited but the government is trying its best to address the public problems. He pledged that quality in the development projects will never be compromised.

He informed that water tank which was provided free of cost, will now be provided at Rs500 to enhance the available funds.

OFFICIALS REMINDED

OF DUTY

Noorpur Thal TMC chairman Rao Alam pointed out that the government is responsible for providing the public all basic necessities of life.

Addressing a meeting here, he urged the UC chairmen to play their due role in development of the tehsil. TMC vice chairman Mehr Allah Bakhsh, TMO Ch Ashraf Gondal and CO Malik Ramzan also attended the meeting.

Later, talking to media, Rao Alam threw light on importance of the local bodies system, saying the system is helpful in resolving the public problems at grassroots level.