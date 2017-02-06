ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, today, underscored the importance of expanding bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bahrain.



He was talking to Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister of Bahrain who called on him at PM House in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister is visiting with a high level government delegation that also includes members of the royal family of Bahrain. He conveyed special greetings of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He informed the Prime Minister that the relations between both countries have been upgraded due to Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in which both countries will have comprehensive discussions to expand diplomatic, economic, trade, strategic and cultural ties

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif remarked that, “The visit by Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid highlights the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.”

He welcomed the important step of establishing the JMC and said, “This sends a strong message that Pakistan values its ties with Bahrain.”

The Prime Minister also appreciated the performance Pakistan's Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik, and expressed the confidence that relations will continue to grow between both sides.