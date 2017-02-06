BAHAWALPUR-The regional police officer directed the police officials not to use delaying tactics in the provision of justice, saying that it not only hurts the feelings of complainants but also “kills” justice.

Listening to the problems of the complainants, he said such officials, instead of decreasing, are increasing the problems of the public so the police department does not need such officials, he clarified. RPO Idrees Ahmad said that it is the responsibility of Police officials to hear the problem of the complainant attentively and take action in consideration of the legal formalities and resolve the matter on priority basis.

Later, the RPO issued orders on the complaint of Bahawalnagar’s residents Mushtaq Ali and Abdul Sattar to DPO Bahawalnagar to personally hear their problems and take action accordingly. The complaints of Laal Bakhsh and Sameena Bibi were forwarded to DPO Rahim Yar Khan. On the complaints of residents of Bahawalpur Wasim Akhtar, Abdul Aziz, Mudassar Anjum and Zahhoor Mai, their complaints were forwarded to DPO Bahawalpur. The RPO further said that police’s timely action alleviates crime and consoles the victims and this increases the trust of public on police.