Former MPA and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shaukat Basra was injured in an exchange of fire in Bahawalnager district. His personal assistant was killed.

Exchange of fire took place between PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) in Bahawalnagar's Haroonabad area, due to which several people were injured.

All the injured were shifted to a local hospital in Bahawalnagar.