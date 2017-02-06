KHANEWAL/SARGODHA/BUREWALA/MANDI BAHAUDDIN/TT SINGH/KAMALIA/BAHAWALPUR/SAHIWAL/GUJRANWALA/KASUR-People across Punjab yesterday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with the renewal of pledge to continue support for the struggle of the oppressed Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and liberation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of rallies were taken out and seminars held to highlight the importance of Kashmir for Pakistan. The speakers urged the world powers to resolve the burning issue as per UN resolutions to keep the region safe from destruction.

In Khanewal, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with fervour to express solidarity with Kashmiris who have been fighting against the occupant forces for freedom of their motherland since the past seven decades. The day dawned with special prayers at mosques for freedom of Kashmiri people and their emancipation from Indian subjugation. The main seminar was held at Jinnah Library wherein the participants observed one minute silence in honour of Kashmiri martyrs. Khanewal DC Zaid bin Maqsood, District Council Chairman Engr Raza Sargana, TMC Chairman Masood Majeed Khan and DSP Maqbool Jutt were the guest of honour.

Addressing the seminar, they threw light on the Kashmir issue and highlighted the efforts made by Pakistan for its resolution. They emphasised the need for plebiscite in the held valley according to UN resolution to bring a lasting peace in the region.

Later, a rally was taken out from Jinnah Library to the Khanewal DPO office.

In Sargodha, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organised a conference in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. Addressing the conference, speakers paid homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom of their motherland. They termed Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan, saying Pakistanis will never give up the struggle for independence of the held valley. They said that martyrdom of Burhan Wani is a lesson for Muslim youth that Muslims cannot be forced to bow down through any tactic.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Hamid Hameed, JI leader Prof Irfan Ahmed, Trade Union representatives and the Union of Journalists President also attended the conference. Later, a rally was also taken out at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh where the participants made a human chain.

Meanwhile eunuchs’ fraternity also took out a rally from Azad Road to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

In Burewala, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with a pledge to resolve the conflict as per aspirations of Kashmiri people. A ceremony was held at Divisional Public School in connection with the Kashmir day wherein the participants observed one minute silence in honour of Kashmiri martyrs. A large number of people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, MNA Ch Nazir Ahmed Arain and Burewala AC Ahmar Sohail Kaifi reaffirmed the vow to continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle.

On the occasion, schoolchildren also made speeches and sang songs on Kashmir. A documentary on Indian atrocities in the occupied valley was also screened to the participants.

Later, a rally was also taken out from Press Club. The participants, after marching different roads, reached Multan Road where they shouted slogans against India.

In Mandi Bahauddin, people observed Kashmir Day with great fervour and solemnity. Religious parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamaatud Dawa and Jamiat Ahle Hadith took out a rally in front of Press Club. Affiliates of different political parties and ex-servicemen also participated in the rally.

Addressing the participants, the speakers pointed out that the objective of observing Kashmir Day is to show the world that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle rather the entire Pakistani nation is at their back.

A separate function was also held at Municipal Committee Hall. ADCG Nargis Shazia was the chief guest. Teachers and students of different elementary schools attended the function. The students in their speeches highlighted importance of Kashmir Issue for Pakistan and demanded the UN and other world powers to hold plebiscite according to the UN resolutions. Later, the ADCG led a rally of students and teachers to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethrens.

In Toba Tek Singh, different political parties took out rallies across the district to show solidarity with Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out a rally in front of the municipal complex. PTI West Punjab President Ch Ashfaq and MC Chairman Ghulam Nabi led the rally.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also took out a rally in Civil Lines area. The rally was led by JI district ameer Dr Zahid Sattar. The participants marched through different roads and bazaars and chanted slogans against Indian occupation of Kashmir.

In Kamalia, Awam League organised a gathering at Public Secretariat in connection with Kashmir Day. Various social and political figures addressed the participants who had gathered in a large number. Later, a rally was taken out against Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Awam League Spokesman Irfan Chaudhry said that Pakistanis support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, adding the dispute should be resolved as per the UN resolutions.

In Bahawalpur, thousands of people participated in a rally taken out at Fareed Gate in connection with Kashmir Day. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally, speakers said that the UN has become a pawn of the world powers and there is way to Kashmir’s independence except Jihad against the occupied forces. They termed detention of Hafiz Saeed equal to stabbing Kashmiris in back.

JI Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar, JUI-F district General Secretary Allama Shafqatur Rehman, Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu Kashmir leader Abu Huraira and Jamiat Ahle Hadith Sheikh Abdul Latif addressed the rally.

In Sahiwal, Divisional Commissioner Babar Hayar Tarar and Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Khichi led a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. The rally started from the Press Club. The participants reached Arts Council after passing through Railway Road, Farid Town Road.

Addressing the participants, Babar Hayat, Shaukat Ali and others praised the resolve of Kashmiri people for independence. They said that it is duty of every Pakistani to fight against India for oppressed Kashmiri Muslims.

Sahiwal Press Club president Syed Shafqat Gillani and General Secretary Naeem Sheikh also attended the rally. Besides, rickshaw union, Jamaat-e- Islami, Sunni Tehreek and Tehreek Azadi-e-Jammu and Kashmir took out rallies in different areas of the district.

In Gujranwala, people observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with fervour. Dozens of rallies and seminars were held by Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, Sunni Tehreek, Jamat Ahle Hadith, Tanzeem-e-Islami, Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaatud Dawa in different parts of the district. Participants of the rallies chanted anti-India slogans and set ablaze Indian and American flags.

Addressing the rallies, speakers said that Pakistan will not abandon Kashmiris, adding it will continue providing political and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of the held territory.

They urged the world community to stop India from oppressing innocent civilians in Kashmir and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions. They also urged the government to expose Indian atrocities and unveil its real face in front of the world community.

In Kasur, people observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with fervour, reaffirming the pledge to support Kashmiris’ struggle until they get freedom from Indian occupation. In this regard, Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaatud Dawa took out rallies to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Addressing the rallies, they said that India will have to pay for the atrocities its forces are carrying out against children, women and unarmed civilians in the held Kashmir. “India will have to admit Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as per UN resolutions,” they pointed out.

They also showered Kashmiri Freedom Fighters with praise, saying they are fighting a war for defence of Pakistan. They criticised the government for detaining JuD Ameer Hafiz Saeed at the behest of world powers. They said the government’s act has damaged the Kashmir struggle. They demanded early release of the JuD ameer.

MEDIAMEN EXPRESS SOLIDARITY

In Sambrial, Journalists showed solidarity with Kashmiri people in a meeting held here in Sambrial Press Club. On the occasion, a resolution was tabled by Mudassar Cheema, Khanzada Taqi Khan and Sheikh Shakir, urging the government to continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for liberation of occupied Kashmir. They said that Kashmir issue should be solved according to resolutions of UN and aspirations Kashmiri people.

On the other hand, Sunni Tehreek, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and Anjman Tulba Islam took out a joint rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people..

ST, JUD, JI RALLY FOR KASHMIRIS

In Hafizabad, the lawyers, the Sunni Tehreek, Jamaatud Dawa, Jamaat-e-Islami and students of different schools and colleges took out separate rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who are groaning under the yoke of Indian brutalities.

The protesters raised slogans against Indian government and called upon the world powers and UN to ensure early plebiscite according to decades-old UN resolution for liberation of Kashmir. They strongly condemned atrocities being committed on the hapless Muslims in occupied Kashmir and said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

A seminar was also held in the Government Postgraduate College Hafizabad under the Chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Marzia Hasnain Changaizi.