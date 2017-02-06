ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, today, has issued orders to temporarily ban Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s programme, ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga' on Bol News program.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim has issued a warning stating that if the channel’s management does not cease airing the programme, the bench will initiate its actions against the contempt of court proceedings done by the anchor the news channel.

The SC, last week, forwarded a contempt notice issued to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman and summoned BOL news management on February 6.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Amir Hani Muslim, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan reviewed all contempt notices which were issued to Pemra chairman by the Sindh High Court (SHC) for decisive action. The bench also issued notices to the management of Labbaik Private Limited (BOL TV) to appear before the court on February 6.

The judicial orders were issued in an appeal filed by Pemra against an order of SHC which granted stay to Labbaik Private Limited against Pemra’s order of prohibiting Aamir Liaquat, as a host, and his programme ‘Aaisy Nahi Chalay Ga’ from airing until the decision of Councils of Complaints. Eminent lawyers Zahid Fakharuddin and Kashif Hanif represented Pemra in the case.

The media watchdog, PEMRA, had banned Aamir from appearing on any TV show on the basis of “preaching hate and intolerance.”