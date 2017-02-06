LAHORE - PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has held a meeting with former President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai.

A statement issued from PML-Q office yesterday said that Ch Shujaat alongwith his nephew Ch Moonis Elahi inquired after former President’s health and discussed political matters with him.

During the meeting views were exchanged regarding internal and political affairs of Pakistan at length while international including regional situation also came under discussion.

The statement quoted Ch Shujaat stating that a united Opposition was need of the hour in Pakistan.

Around two months back, Ch Shujaat had made the visit to Sindh for the same purpose.

He then had said his meetings with different political leaders in Karachi remained unsuccessful but at the same time he had vowed to continue efforts for bringing Opposition parties on a single platform. There are reports that PML-Q President’s Dubai visit is a part of his earlier efforts.

Ch Shujaat is likely to hold a meeting with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on the same agenda.

The statement quoted Musharraf as stating that his heart beats for Pakistan and he wanted to return home at the earliest possible opportunity.