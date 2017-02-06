QUETTA - Two miners were killed as a coalmine caved in due to accumulation of gases in Mahi Toor Ghar area of Harnai on Sunday.

The rescue teams rushed to the mine and took out the dead bodies of the miners after hours of rescue efforts and shifted them to civil hospital. The bodies were later handed over to their heirs after medico-legal procedure.

It is relevant to mention here that inadequate precautionary arrangements in coalmines have so far claimed dozens of labourers’ lives. The government, despite pledges made time and again, seems indifferent with the plight of labourers working at coalmines in Balochistan.

152 ANTI-AIRCRAFT

GUNS SEIZED IN KOHLU

The law enforcement agencies seized a huge cache of arms on Sunday in Kohlu. However, no arrest has reportedly been made in the security action.

According to security sources, the Balochistan Frontier Corps and other law enforcement agencies operating on a tip-off in Kahan seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition which included 149 rocket fuses and 152 anti-aircraft guns along with arms and explosives.

CYLINDER BLAST INJURES

SIX IN QUETTA

At least six people of a family including three women sustained burnt injuries as a result of a cylinder blast in Quetta on Sunday following the mercury dropped to minus 6 in Quetta.

The blast took place at a home located on Quetta’s Sariab Road. The roof of the house caved in inflicting injuries on six members of the same family.

The rescue workers rushed to the blast scene on Sariab Road and took out all the injured from rubble of the collapsed house and shifted them to Bolan Medical Complex where their state was reportedly out of danger.

Meanwhile, police recovered a body of an advocate, Abdul Rehman, from a vehicle parked in front of district Kutcheri and shifted the same to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Later, the body was handed over to heirs.