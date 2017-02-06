HAFIZABAD-Inaugurating gas supply to Behek Ahmad Yar on the river belt area, the district government said that all the villages in NA-102 would be provided with the facility during the next two years.

District Council Chairman Afzal Hussain said that during the past three years, the provincial government has provide adequate funds for construction of road network, improvement in the hospitals and schools. He told the gathering that 18-feet wide carpeted road linking Vanike Tarar with Pindi Bhattian-Sargodha Road is being carpeted at a cost of Rs640 million. It would provide better communication facilities for thousands of masses of scores of villages located on the river belt area, he added.

He further said that due to the pro-people policies of the government, DHQ Hospital and Trauma Centre have been made fully functional where all sorts of tests were being conducted and free medicines were being provided. It is among the five best hospitals in the Punjab, he claimed.

Moreover, standard of education in the government schools has been improved and the administration was focusing on the punctuality of the teachers and other personnel of different departments through biometric system.

He expressed his confidence that due to track record and development the PML-N would sweep the next general election with thumping majority.