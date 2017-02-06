OKARA- A woman along with accomplices looted the house of her former husband in 40/3R Village here the other day.

According to police, the house owner Ashraf was out of home when his former wife Shehnaz Bibi along with four accomplices stole a motorcycle, TV, DVD, five tolas gold jewellery and cash amounting to Rs500,000. The police are investigating.

POWER PILFERER BOOKED: A barbecue stall owner was booked for pilfering electricity by reversing electricity meter.

According to official sources, the Lesco Assistant Manager Operations checked electricity meter of Raja Barbecue owned by Farid Muhammad on MA Jinnah Road. The officer found the meter running backward. The A-Division Police registered a case against the accused for pilfering electricity amounting to Rs80,000.