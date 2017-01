KARACHI- The government on Thursday freed 219 more Indian fishermen who had strayed into its waters, an official said, calling it a “goodwill gesture” ten days after a similar number were also released.

The fishermen, some of whom had been in jail for more than a year, will be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border, Sindh government official Mohammad Naseem Siddiqui told AFP.

A further 100 fishermen remain in prison, waiting for the Indian High Commission to confirm their nationality as they serve sentences of at least six months each, he said.

Dozens of Indian and Pakistani fishermen are captured in the Arabian Sea each year after straying across maritime borders.

They often languish in prison even after serving their sentences, as poor diplomatic relations between the bitter nuclear foes hamper bureaucracy.

Reuters adds: One of the men being released said it was good to be going home after a year. “I’m very happy that I’ll be reunited with my mother, brothers, sisters and my children,” the man who goes by the single name Kamlesh, from India’s western state of Gujarat, told reporters. “I’m excited to think that very soon I’ll reach there and see their faces.”