Authorities on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug dealer who they said was responsible for supplying drugs to students of various educational institutions.

Officials of the Anti Narcotics Force said they deployed special surveillance teams and informers to apprehend drug gangs involved in supply at educational institutions, especially Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The ANF team also surveyed various institutions, including Quaid-e-Azam University, Iqra University, COMSATS, and Roots, in order to track down drug activities within the institutions.

ANF officials said they were able to apprehend Waheed Ali, a notorious drug supplier who used to sell drugs to students, after tracking him for three weeks in Islamabad.

They alleged that Ali used to supply extremely expensive and hazardous drugs. The total cost of the drugs which he was about to deliver had the ANF officials not caught him red-handed was Rs153,100.

In December 2016, ANF officials conducted six operations and arrested 11 drug suppliers responsible for supplying drugs to students of various educational institutions including the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam University.