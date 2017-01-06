KARACHI: President All Pakistan Newspapers Society Sarmad Ali and its secretary general Umer Mujib Shami have expressed their profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the executive committee on the sad demise of Mohtarma Akbari Begum, elder sister of Altaf Hasan Qureshi, Editor-in-Chief of monthly Urdu Digest. According to a Press release, the APNS office-bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.