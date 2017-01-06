At least five members of Quetta's Hazara community were killed in a targeted attack by unidentified assailants on Friday, Waqt News reported.

The incident took place on Spini Road in the Qila Mubarak area, where assailants shot and injured the individuals.

Two people are in critical condition, while all those injured in the shooting have been shifted to Bolan Medical Complex.

The five members of the Hazara community were targeted and attacked. They were travelling in a taxi. Police have started an investigation of the attack.

The Shia Hazara community has been target of such sectarian attacks for past few decades.

Last year on Oct 05, four women belonging to the Shia Hazara community were killed in a similar attack when gunmen opened fire on a bus going to Hazara Town from the city terminal.

At least 89 people were killed on February 16, 2013, in a bomb blast at a market in Hazara Town,

In January 2013, about 81 people were killed while another 121 injured in suicide and car bomb blasts in Alamdar Road area of Hazara.

In September 20, 2016, suspected ‘militants’ shot dead 26 people belonging to the same community when they were travelling on a bus near Quetta.

A suicide bombing during a Shia rally in Quetta killed around 50 people and injured many others in September, 2010.

In March 2004 an Ashura procession was attacked in the city, which resulted in the death of 42 people and many others were injured. Most of the victims belonged to Hazara.