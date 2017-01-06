ISLAMABAD : Reacting to a recent statement of his Indian counterpart Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that Pakistan armed forces were fully geared to respond to any aggression by India.

“Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self-defeating claims by the Indian army chief about the “so-called surgical strikes” and its possible recurrence,” Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.

The statement came a few days after the Indian army chief said that “surgical strikes” against Pakistan were meant to deliver a message and the possibility of similar action in the future could not be ruled out.

On January 2, Gen Rawat said India’s armed forces would not “shy away from flexing its muscles if need be”.

In September last year, New Delhi claimed that its forces carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan against alleged “terror launch pads”. Pakistan had forcefully rejected the Indian claim.