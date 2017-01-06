QUETTA - After facing a long criticism over ghost employees, the Balochistan government has finally decided to verify the documents of 260,000 government employees to pay pack the critics with diligent move by plugging the loophole of maladministration.

The Secretary Finance Akbar Hussain Durrani said on Thursday that the government would verify the documents of all 260,000 government employees in Balochistan and authentication onus had been put on National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

An agreement for verification of employees’ documents had been reached between Finance Department and Nadra, said Secretary Finance Akbar Hussain Durran. The Nadra will complete the verification of 260,000 government employees in one month, revealed the finance secretary.

Akbar Durrani said the verification move will drive out ghost employees from government institutes who were not only a burden on the national exchequer, but had also created innumerable difficulties for smooth functioning of the government institutions.

It is relevant to mention here that ghost employees present in almost all the departments have always been a source of nuisance for government due to weak political will and lukewarm response of politicians.

The situation took an interesting turn when incumbent Chief Secretary Saifullah Chatta asked the coalition government to fill 35,000 vacant posts in the province. This triggered a debate that a huge number of youth were unemployed whereas 35,000 posts were already vacant in the province.