PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence Bill 2016, which the Council of Islamic Ideology had sent back after raising objections over certain clauses, would be tabled in the provincial assembly soon, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Law Arif Yousaf informed on Thursday.

The special assistant was responding to various questions raised by participations during a consultation meeting with provincial lawmakers, former government officials and media persons on Sustainable Development Goal-16 (SDG-16) held under the auspices of Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT).

Speaker Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Dr Meher Taj Rooghani, former director general of Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) and inspector general of police (IGP) Dr Shoaib Suddle, ex-information commissioner KP Ehtisab Commission Abdul Matin, Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) Executive Director Muhammad Anwar, Joint Director PILDAT Aasiya Riaz, members of the provincial assembly and secretaries of various government departments also participated in the meeting.

The domestic violence bill was first sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for review before its formal landing in the provincial assembly. The council has sent back the bill with certain objections. The provincial government would go through the bill again before tabling it in the assembly, Arif Yousaf elaborated.

Participants of the meeting discussed in detail major initiatives, challenges and lacunas with regards to legislation, policy and implementation for successful implementation of SDG-16 in KP.

Shoaib Suddle lauded KP assembly for having a lead over other provinces in making legislation with a purpose to facilitate people of the province. However, in the same breath, he questioned that how effectively the new laws were being practically implemented.

Executive Director CGPA Muhammad Anwar said Peshawar High Court (PHC) was not included in the list of public bodies from which information could be sought under KP Right to Information (RTI) Law.

He suggested that more amendments should be brought in the RTI law to include PHC in the orbit of the law as well, besides extending the law to Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA). He said time had come to extend people-friendly laws to Malakand Division. Extending such laws, he said, would help marginalised segments residing in the PATA.

Meanwhile, Speaker Asad Qaiser said KP Assembly had formally passed a few resolutions unanimously requesting President of Pakistan and the federal government to extend the laws passed by the provincial assembly to the PATA. Unfortunately, no progress has been made so far in this regard, he said.