Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has reiterated his commitment in rooting out the evil trade of forged medicines from the province.

A meeting was held to review the progress over the elimination of counterfeit and substandard medicines in the province. Measures to be taken to provide quality medicines to the masses was also discussed.

CM directed to expedite the campaign against manufactures and suppliers of fake drugs and adoption of zero-tolerance policy in this regard.

“Quality medicine is the right of every patient and Punjab government will give them this right,” said Shahbaz Sharif.

CM further said, a modern drug testing laboratory has been set up in Lahore to ensure provision of quality medicines.