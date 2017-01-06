QUETTA - Averting a major drug smuggling attempt, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 590 kilogram Hashish during a search operation from a house in Pasni on Thursday.

According to a PCG press release, the Pakistan Coast Guards had received a tip-off about the smuggling bid of cache of arms and drugs through coastal areas of Pasni and Gwadar.

Keeping in view the information, Director General Pakistan Coast Guards Brigadier Attiqur Rehman directed commandos of the concerned areas to step up checking. The PCG commandos raided a house near Pasni bazaar and recovered 590 kg high quality hashish. The PCG also seized 125kg hashish, 40 wine bottles and 75 cane of bear in another raid. The cost of seized drugs as per international market rate is said to be worth Rs110 million. These drugs were being smuggled to Middle East countries, said press release. PCG Director General Brig Atiqur Rehman lauding the performance of commandos has announced cash prizes for them and pledged that they will continue such sort of successful raids to foil every smuggling bid.

FOUR DIE IN HUB CAR-BUS COLLISION: Four people including a woman were killed on Thursday as a car collided with a passenger-bus near Hub.

According to details, a passenger bus rammed into a Karachi-bound car on Quetta-Karachi Highway at the Bella near Hub. As a result of collision, four people including a woman were killed and a passenger sustained injuries.

The Lasbela Edhi in-charge Abdul Hakim Lashi said dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital while treatment was being provided to injured passenger.