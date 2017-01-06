MANDI BAHAUDDIN:- The first anti-polio drive of 2017 will be kicked off from January 16, which will continue till January 18, while January 19 and 20 will be catching up days. According to a hand out issued by the Deputy Commissioner office, a control room has been set up for the purpose and 677 teams have been set up to administer anti-polio drops to children of five year age and below. DC Muzaffar Sial appealed to people to support the efforts for elimination of polio.–Staff Reporter