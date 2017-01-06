MANDI BAHAUDDIN:- The first anti-polio drive of 2017 will be kicked off from January 16, which will continue till January 18, while January 19 and 20 will be catching up days. According to a hand out issued by the Deputy Commissioner office, a control room has been set up for the purpose and 677 teams have been set up to administer anti-polio drops to children of five year age and below. DC Muzaffar Sial appealed to people to support the efforts for elimination of polio.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-Jan-2017 here.
First anti-polio swoop of 2017 from 16th
comments powered by Disqus