PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Thursday asked the relevant authorities to make all out efforts for expediting repatriation of temporarily displaced persons of Federally Administered Tribal Areas and their rehabilitation.

The governor was briefed regarding the hurdles in early repatriation of the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). It was noted in the meeting that harsh weather conditions coupled with sectarian issues in certain areas were causing delay in repatriation of the remaining 18 per cent affected families, which had fled their respective areas due to militancy and military operations.

The governor was briefed that so far more than 276 thousand families had been repatriated to their respective native areas among more than 336 hundred families displaced due to militancy and military operations. The remaining TDP families also include those who are camped across the border in Afghanistan, it was added. Those families living intentionally as TDPs would be delisted within four weeks time and the public would be informed through media in this respect, it was decided in the meeting.

On the occasion, the governor also asked the relevant authorities to expedite efforts for getting materialised foreign commitments for rehabilitation of militancy-affected people and ensure release of arrears within the shortest possible time. The governor said efforts were also being made on proper level to bring back Pakistani families from the tribal belt who had taken refuge on other side of the border during militancy in Fata.

PRC DISTRIBUTES RELIEF GOODS: Staff Reporter from Bajaur Agency adds: Local chapters of Pakistan Red Crescent on Thursday distributed relief packages among 140 poor families of Mohmand and Bajaur agencies.

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Mohmand Agency with support of its national headquarter in Islamabad distributed non-food items among 100 vulnerable temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) and 40 kits including sewing machines among widows of militancy-affected families in border areas of Mohmand Agency.

In this regard, a function was arranged at the headquarters of Baizai sub-division at Bahi Daag, in which widows, orphan children and terrorism-effected people participated.

Assistant Political Agent Baizai Pir Abdullah Shah, Wing Commander 201 wing Lt Col Imtiaz Ali, Assistant Director Youth and Volunteers PRC Fata Riaz Dawar, Agency Secretary PRC Mohmand Agency Fauzee Khan, PRC volunteers and other government officials were also present on the occasion.

In addition, in Bajaur Agency the packages were distributed among widows and orphans at a ceremony held at Bajaur Sports Complex, Khar, which was attended by officials of PRC, local administration, tribal elders and religious leaders.

Assistant Political Agent Tariqullah, who was the chief guest on the occasion, distributed relief goods comprising of different non-foods items including blankets, kitchen accessories, saving machines and vocational kits among 140 deserving people.