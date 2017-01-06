ISLAMABAD - PTI chief Imran Khan Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif transferred looted money abroad through money laundering and deposited it in the name of his children in offshore companies.

Talking to media at Bani Gala, he said the affidavit submitted by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar before a country court shed light as to how Sharif family committed corruption. He welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to conduct hearing in Panama case on daily basis and also thanked the apex court on behalf of the whole nation for the decision and giving importance to the case.

Terming corruption a cancer for this country, he said the Panama case was a decisive turn in the history of Pakistan. Powerful has never been made accountable. He said the whole federal cabinet was wrangling for saving Nawaz Sharif from corruption allegations while PM himself was engaged in lace cutting in inauguration ceremonies. He criticised Nawaz Sharif for not replying on the Panama revelations.

The PTI chief said that this case doesn’t involve state rather it was against the Sharif family and added that PML-N had never brought the facts into light. Despite this, PML-N is propagating in press conferences that PTI has failed to produce evidences. He was of the view that it is obligation of the opposition to bring forth corruption and the government and respective departments are bound to respond. Moreover, he said, after Panama Leaks, contradictory statements were given by Sharif family in which Marriyum Nawaz had denied the fact that they have properties abroad.

He promised that PTI will prove Marriyum Nawaz as the beneficial owner of the London Mayfair apartments today (Friday) in the apex court. He said that Nawaz Sharif laundered money abroad and established offshore companies Nelson, Nescoll and Minerva in the name of his children. He hoped that PTI’s case will be over in next few days and expressed anxiousness to hear PML-N’s response from Monday onwards.

Regarding the documents of ICIJ, he said the representative of ICIJ has said that these documents were authentic. No one ever claimed that these documents are bogus, he added. Imran Khan said that he appreciated Nawaz Sharif for the only truth he had spoken so far, that ‘no one keep the looted money in his own name’.

The chairman PTI said that the Qatari prince lied, if he wanted to avoid jail, he should stay away. Commenting on the change of lawyers by PML-N, Imran Khan said it would not strengthen the case rather the move would remain weak. Answering to a question, he said that in response to the mounting lies of “Motoo Gang” of the ruling party, PTI had to conduct press conferences and added that PTI never intended to influence the court. He said the ‘Motoo Gang’ had themselves defaced by telling lies.

Imran Khan said that PTI had started its mass mobilising campaign and it would organise public gatherings in Hangu and Bahawalpur on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Imran Khan also condemned violence against media representative in Sukkhur.