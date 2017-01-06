ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today hailed Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for personally hearing Tayyaba torture case.

“Justice needs to be dispensed in all the cases. However, Tayyaba torture case is by far significant,” he remarked while responding a query by media on way to the courtroom in the run up to hearing of landmark Panama gate case.

The PTI chief said the Chief Justice took a very good step that he is personally hearing the case.

Commenting on Panama gate scandal, he said new evidences will also be furnished to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.