Girl raped; couple with minor son crushed

JHANG (Staff Reporter): A teenage girl was raped in Mauza Sultanpur while a couple along with their minor son was crushed to death separately in Shorkot the other day.

Sakeena Bibi, mother of the victim girl and resident of Mauza Sultanpur, informed the Saddr Police that Ghulam Abbas, resident of same locality, barged into her house when her teenage daughter was alone in the house. The accused raped the girl and escaped from the scene. On application of the woman, the Jhang Saddr Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, n a road mishap which took place on Jhang-Multan road three member of a same family were crushed to death today. According to police, 30-year-old Rizwan Khalid, resident of Mohallah Qureshian Wala, Shorkot, along with his wife 28-year-old Afia Samreen and son two-year-old Suleman Ali was going on a bike. As they reached near Adda Fateh Ali, a speeding truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit them. Resultantly, Afia and her minor son died on the spot while Rizwan Khalid sustained injuries and was rushed to THQ Hospital Shorkot where he succumbed to his wounds. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot. The police reached on the spot and started investigation into the incident.

DBA members elected unopposed

TOBA TEK SINGH (Staff Reporter): All the 10 candidates were declared elected unopposed as members of District Bar Association's executive committee as their opponents withdrew their nomination papers on Thursday.

The elected members are Abdul Sattar Maqsood,Imran, Rana Abdul Majid, Mian Rafiq, Umer Bashir, Zeshan Sidhu, Rana Izharul Haq, Ahmad Zeshan, Raza Shahid and Mian Nasir.

There will be one to one contest for each office on Jan 14. Candidates for other offices include Mian Abdul Basit and Chaudhry Irshad Amad for president office, Kamran Zafar and Abbas Shah for VP, Mehmood Tariq Sahi and Mubashir Dogar for general secretary, Muhammad Nawaz and Sardar Ajaib Khan for finance secretary and Shahid Mehmood and Safdar Ali for joint secretary slot.

Meanwhile, speakers paid tributes to three late bar members who died during last month. A reference was held in the bar room on Thursday with Bar President Mian Farrukh Iqbal in the chair.

They said late bar members Rao Munawar Hayat, Malik Amjad and Mian Hafeez were honest in their profession and they always helped suppressed people.