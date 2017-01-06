SIALKOT - The dried-up bed of the River Chenab speaks volumes about the shortage of water at Head Marala here, thereby increasing the problems of famers regarding irrigation.

The Irrigation Department said that the water level has dropped to great extant in River Chenab. The department officials said that both the main canals namely Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal and Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal have been closed due to shortage of water in River Chenab. Due to the non-availability of the canal water for irrigation, the farmers along the banks of the River Chenab are suffering great difficulties.

They further said that the water level is 4,300 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala while there is 500 cusecs water in River Tavi and 650 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala. The officials said the main reason behind the shortage of water is stoppage of water by India in River Chenab towards Pakistan.

The officials added that there was 12,000 cusecs water in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot during these days in 2016. Meanwhile, the farmers along the banks of River Chenab were much perturbed due to water shortage in River Chenab. They said that they were unable to water their fields for the cultivation f the seasonal crops.

The officials added that the main MR Link Canal had been closed for about three months due to water scarcity in River Chenab, while the supply of water in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) has also been reduced to only 4,000 cusecs.