KHANEWAL - Police killed 13 alleged decoits and murderers in 11 shootouts, and arrested 7,900 proclaimed offenders and 2640 court absconders in Khanewal last year.

DPO Jahanzaib Nazeer Khan in a press briefing at DPO office said there were 136 cases of murder in 2014 and now the figure had reduced to 86 while 94% challans were sent to courts.

He said attempt to murder cases were reduced from 152 to 85, rape cases reduced to 106 from 151 and kidnapping cases reduced to 439 from 453. He said there was an enormous decrease in dacoity cases to 12 from 104 while robberies cases reduced to 162 from 459 with 94 % challans sent to the courts.

He said police registered 959 cases of illegal weapons and recovered more than 800 weapons including 80 Kalashnikovs, 40 hand grenades and 3,642 bullets. Police registered 1049 cases of narcotics and recovered 30kg heroine,40kg opium and 34,000 liters of wine. It registered 765 cases of gambling and arrested 346 accused. It arrested 99 gangs and recovered valuables of more than Rs36 million.

Punjab police are now using modern ways to trace criminals and most of the gangs have been arrested, he said.