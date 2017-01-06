ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday formed a committee to revisit the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The Parliamentary Committee on National Accountability Law has 20 members and it has been formed after consultations with the Senate chairman and leaders of parliamentary parties.

The committee comprises 13 members of National Assembly and seven senators.

According to the terms of reference, the committee will revisit the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and recommend necessary amendments to it.

The committee has been tasked to present its report within three months. It may make rules to regulate its procedures.

The members include MNAs Zahid Hamid, Lt.-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Anusha Rehman, Usman Ibrahim, Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Mahmud Bashir Virk, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shah Mehmood qureshi, SA Iqbal Qadri, Naeema Kishwar Khan Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, and Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao.

The senators include Farhatullah Babar, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Saud Majeed, Javed Abbasi, Azam Khan Swati, Barrister Ali Khan Saif, and Daud Khan Achakzai.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid, recently, told the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice that a parliamentary committee would soon be constituted to review all laws of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The minister was responding to members who had expressed grave concerns cover certain provisions of the bureau including the voluntary return and the plea bargain.

They also questioned the powers of the bureau’s chairman to decide the amount to be recovered from the accused.