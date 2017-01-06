ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria has called for holding an international inquiry into the abuses committed by Indian troops against the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said, “India is violating the international norms by subjecting people of held-territory to violence, pallet gun shelling, and other injustices.”

Nafees Zakaria said, “The use of torture against innocent children and youth is condemnable.”

Earlier, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed a Kashmiri youth in Badgam district on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Gulzarpora in Muchwa area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in.

Indian troops and police personnel have cordoned off the area and launched a massive operation.