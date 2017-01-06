ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Romania have agreed for a joint collaboration and mutual cooperation in defence production.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of Romania Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolae Gola with Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain here on Thursday.

The Romanian ambassador said that Pakistan and Romania have enjoyed cordial relations and wished to further enhance them. He was hopeful that ties between the two countries in the field of military-technical cooperation would further grow.

Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan was also looking forward to strengthening its bilateral relations with Romanian defence industries. He emphasised the need for regular exchanges with Romania on issues of mutual interest.

Both the sides agreed that there was a great potential for joint collaboration and mutual cooperation in the defence production, which may be explored. The Romanian ambassador said that Pakistan was an extremely important country with rich culture, working democracy, vibrant economy and hospitality. He showed his ambitions to work hard to improve relations between Pakistan and Romania. He expressed his desire to increase the trade volume between both the countries.

The federal minister appreciated Romanian’s continuous support for Pakistan at various international fora. He also emphasized that the regular bilateral contacts play an important role in providing momentum and consolidating bilateral relations for the mutual benefit.