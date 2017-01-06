ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has asked the United Nations (UN) to restrain India from interfering in Pakistan and from activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan, Foreign Office said here on Friday.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, delivered a dossier on India’s interference and terrorism in Pakistan, to the United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with a letter from Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

The dossier contains additional information and proof of Indian agency RAW’s interference in Pakistan and involvement in terrorism particularly in Balochistan, FATA and Karachi. This is a follow up to the three dossiers, which were shared with the United Nations in October 2015.

In the covering letter sent with the dossier, Sartaj Aziz noted that the arrest of Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan and his confessional statement, admitting involvement in activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan, and support to terrorist elements vindicated Pakistan’s longstanding position about India’s involvement in such activities.

India was carrying out these activities in clear contravention of the UN Charter and the resolutions of the UN Security Council on counter-terrorism and international conventions on terrorism.

India’s hostile intentions towards Pakistan were also borne out by recent statements of its political and military leadership, the letter pointed out.

The adviser added that Pakistan had made a major contribution to global counter terrorism efforts and secured significant gains in its domestic fight against terrorism.

This achievement had come at a great national cost including the lost lives of thousands of civilians and security forces personnel. India’s actions threatened to undermine these gains.

He urged the secretary general and relevant United Nations bodies to seriously consider the matter in the light of information shared by Pakistan and play a role in restraining India from these activities, which were in clear violation of international law and posed a threat to regional and international peace and security.

Pakistan continues to desire peace with all its neighbours including India. It is convinced that the common objectives of economic development and prosperity for our people can best be promoted through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes, he said.

At the same time, however, Pakistan will resolutely defend its territorial integrity and take all necessary measures to counter any threat to its security, he added.