Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nursing university in Islamabad today.

The state-of-the-art King Hamad University of Nursing and Allied Medical Services is being established with the assistance of the brotherly country Bahrain.

PM said the Government is committed in improving the quality of human resource in the nursing profession. He also expressed his confidence that the university will bring quality of nursing care in Pakistan at par with international standards.

PM also said health is one of the top priority of the Government. He announced construction of fifty state-of-the-art hospitals in densely populated and marginalized areas throughout the country.

The Government is also focusing on preventive side, said the PM. National immunization program is providing free of cost vaccine facility to every Pakistani child and pregnant mother. There has been significant improvement in the coverage of the program and concrete steps are being taken to arrest the spread of polio.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif thanked people and Government of Bahrain and especially King Hamad for generosity in offering the support for establishment of this quality university.