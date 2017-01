ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate Koral Interchange by the end of this month.

According to media reports Rs 11.77 billion Koral Interchange project is in final stages of completion. Launching of girders on main flyover of this project is passing through last phase. 54 out of 64 girders have been mounted. Ceiling of fly over is being constructed in 6 parts and 16 girders are being installed on every ceiling