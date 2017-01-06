ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday urged writers, poets and intellectuals to play a role through writings for the elimination of terrorism and promotion of peace.

While inaugurating a four-day “International Conference on Language, Literature and Society” here, the prime minister said that there was a dire need to launch “Zarb-e-Qalam” along with Zarb-e-Azb to root out terrorism and promote harmony.

He pointed out that Pakistan has been facing the menace of terrorism for the last 15 years taking a heavy toll on innocent lives.

He said that the valiant armed forces translated the political will of the government to fight out terrorism and have succeeded in breaking the back of terrorists.

The prime minister said that the absence of literary activities and patronage gives way to extremism, intolerance, injustice, bigotry and sectarianism. He said that “we can check this tendency by promoting literary and cultural activities”.

Sharif said that his government has created a full-fledged division of National History and Literary Heritage under his adviser Irfan Siddiqui, who been given full powers with a task of reviving literary and cultural organisations.

He called for concrete steps for preservation of the national history and literary heritage and its transfer to the next generation. He said that modern tools including thematic books, special television programmes and IT should be used to realise this objective.

The premier referred to a paucity of funds for promotion of art and literary activities and announced for the institution of an Endowment Fund of R500 million for the purpose. He said the fund should be used as per requirements of different institutions besides resolution of the problems of writers.

He said that it has also been decided to enhance scholarship for writers and poets substantially. About one thousand writers and poets would benefit from the scheme. Similarly, it has also been decided to increase awards for Urdu and regional languages from the existing 11 to 20. A literary award in the name of Intizar Hussain would also be institution carrying prize money of Rs1 million.

The prime minister said that an insurance scheme would now cover 700 writers and artists instead of 354 at present and the premium would be paid by the government.

Sharif asked Irfan Siddiqui to constitute a committee to recommend welfare measures for arts of different disciplines.

In his speech, Siddiqui enumerated a number of measures initiated by the government to revive glory of literary and cultural organisations.

He said a Theme Park would be established on the premises of Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi at a cost of Rs1 billion.

A national level museum would be established in Islamabad and its foundation stone was expected to be laid soon.

In his welcome address, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr Muhammad Qasim Boghio said during four days of the conference, local and foreign delegates would present more papers than all the universities produced in seven years.

He said that writers, poets and intellectuals can play a crucial role in promoting peace and harmony in the country and strengthening interfaith harmony. He said they can also help consolidate gains of the government made during the war against terror.

He said that the Pakistan Academy of Letters has established a centre for translating Urdu books into English and that of other foreign languages into Urdu.

He said that memorandum of understandings (MoUs) have also been signed with several countries for cooperation in literature and culture.

Head of Urdu Department of Istanbul University Dr Halil Toker said writers and intellectuals have a more powerful weapon in their hands in the shape of the pen than traditional weapons.

He emphasised the need for self-accountability, taking pride in national culture and values and joining hands for promotion of global peace and harmony.