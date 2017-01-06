Unidentified armed persons has attacked the house of PML (N) UK President Zubair Gul leaving him fatally injured.

According to media report, a woman wearing a scarf knocked the house PML (N) UK President Zubair Gul. When he opened the door two youngsters hiding behind nearby door stormed into the house and attacked and pounded him.

As a result Zubair Gul was fatally injured.

Zubair Gul said that police has started investigation with the help of CCTV video footage. He knew about the people who are behind the life attempt and he will expose them at opportune time.