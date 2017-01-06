BAHAWALPUR - Police will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the people's lives and property, and fight the terrorists, their facilitators and criminals, an officer said.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Idrees added that they do not deserve any leniency thus operation against them will continue.

he issued the orders of putting the security throughout the region on high alert considering the suicide attack near CTD's office in Rahim Yar Khan.

The RPO directed the DPOs of all three districts for provision of security to public, at important locations including mosques, Imam Bargahs, minority religion's holy places, important personalities, public and sensitive places, police installations and police offices.

He also directed police officials to provide security for the foreign engineers.

The National Action Plan be implemented fully, no leniency would be forwarded to the terrorists and their facilitators.

He further said that proper pickets be established on the entrance and exits of the districts and each vehicle be checked. Operation be conducted In sensitive locations and building's surroundings in coordination with the law enforcement institutions, he said.